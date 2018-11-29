Nikolaj Ehlers nets hat trick & Patrik Laine scores his 100th as Winnipeg Jets dump Chicago Blackhawks

Nikolaj Ehlers had a hat trick and Patrik Laine became the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to score 100 career goals when he recorded a pair in the Winnipeg Jets’ 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Laine scored his 100th and 101st goals in his 178th game at the age of 20 years, 224 days. Wayne Gretzky did it the fastest in 20 years and 40 days. The other players were Jimmy Carson and Brian Bellows.

The Finnish forward now has a league-leading 21 goals this season, 18 scored in November, and 24 points.

Ehlers scored a goal in each period, with his third fired in when he went in alone on goalie Corey Crawford and beat him with a low shot at 9:45 of the third period to make it 6-3. It was his third career hat trick.

Jacob Trouba also notched a goal and one assist for Winnipeg (14-8-2), while Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three assists.

Marcus Kruger, John Hayden, Jan Rutta, Domink Kahun and Artem Anisimov for Chicago (9-12-5). Anisimov’s goal came at 17:08 of the third to squeeze the score to 6-5. David Kampf contributed a pair of assists and Hayden added one.