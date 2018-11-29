Police searching for missing Brantford man
A Brantford man has been reported missing.
Brantford police say 29-year-old Dwayne Kyle Webb was last seen on Tuesday night near West and Henry streets.
Police want to confirm Dwayne’s well-being since they say he was not dressed appropriately for the current weather conditions.
Dwayne was wearing a black windbreaker-style jacket, pants, a T-shirt, but no socks or shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
