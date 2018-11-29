Canada sanctions 17 Saudi nationals over Khashoggi murder

The government of Canada has announced it is sanctioning 17 Saudi nationals linked to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a common critic of the Saudi royal family, was killed in October after going to the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

In a statement, officials from Global Affairs called the killing “extrajudicial” and said they are calling for “a transparent and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi’s murder.”

“The explanations offered to date by Saudi Arabia lack consistency and credibility,” the statement continues.

The sanctions will effectively freeze the assets of the individuals, and will ban them from entering Canada.

World leaders – including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman – are gathering in Buenos Aires for the G20 Summit.

The crown prince was met with protests over his alleged involvement in the killing; bin Salman has denied knowledge of it.

It’s not yet known if Trudeau or Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who’s also in Buenos Aires, will meet with the Saudis during the G20 – which is an annual meeting to discuss global economic security.

With the attention on the Khashoggi case, many are expecting the meeting to focus on human rights issues as well.

Along with sanctions, activists have called for Canada to review its arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

The controversial agreement with Saudi Arabia was negotiated under the Conservative government of Stephen Harper, but signoff and decisions about its future now fall on Trudeau’s Liberal government.

The same 17 Saudis were also sanctioned by the U.S. government earlier this month. American officials said they were the men involved in the 15-man hit squad who kidnapped, tortured and dismembered Khashoggi.