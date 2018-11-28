Body
November 28, 2018 7:35 pm

Police working to recover body found in waters of Tsawwassen First Nation

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police said the body was located in the tidal areas of the TFN lands.

Delta Police
A A

Delta police were called to Tsawwassen on Wednesday where a body was reported in the waters off the Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN).

Police said the body was reported around 10:30 a.m., and that officers located it in the tidal areas of the TFN lands.

READ MORE: Body of 20-year-old Delta man found in Alice Lake near Squamish

Investigators said the coroner has been called to the scene, and that officers from Delta were working with the Vancouver police marine unit to attempt to recover the remains.

“We understand that a discovery of this nature is obviously very concerning to the public,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“At this point, our officers are focused on successfully recovering the deceased.”

It remains unknown whether the death is being considered suspicious in nature.

READ MORE: Humpback whale found dead near Tsawwassen likely victim of ‘catastrophic ship strike’

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body
body found delta
body found tsawwassen
delta body
Tsawassen First Nation
Tsawwassen
tsawwassen body

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News