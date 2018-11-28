Police working to recover body found in waters of Tsawwassen First Nation

Delta police were called to Tsawwassen on Wednesday where a body was reported in the waters off the Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN).

Police said the body was reported around 10:30 a.m., and that officers located it in the tidal areas of the TFN lands.

Investigators said the coroner has been called to the scene, and that officers from Delta were working with the Vancouver police marine unit to attempt to recover the remains.

“We understand that a discovery of this nature is obviously very concerning to the public,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“At this point, our officers are focused on successfully recovering the deceased.”

It remains unknown whether the death is being considered suspicious in nature.

