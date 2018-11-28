Remaining koi rescued from Vancouver Chinese garden while otter remains at large

The last two remaining adult koi have now been rescued from the pond at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Garden in Vancouver.

The river otter, however, remains at large, but it has not been seen in the garden in three days.

The last two koi, along with 344 juveniles, have now been transferred to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping.

This story, which has made international headlines, began on Nov. 17 when an otter was spotted eating koi out of the ponds at the classical Chinese garden.

In total, the otter has eaten about 10 resident koi, confirms the park board but the fate of Madonna, the garden’s 50-year-old koi, remains unknown at this time.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the water level in the pond was lowered so staff from the garden, park board and AquaTerra Environmental Ltd. could net the remaining koi.

The live traps set up to catch the otter will remain overnight.

The pond will now be refilled with water and the garden is expected to reopen Thursday.

The park board says staff plan to modify the garden’s entrance and exit points to deter future otter visits.