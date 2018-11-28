Police officer fatally shoots man while responding to complaint in N.L.

A police officer fatally shot a man while responding to a complaint at a home in western Newfoundland.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said on Twitter that they were at a home on Carriage Lane in Corner Brook at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say an on-duty officer was responding to a criminal complaint and fatally shot a man.

But they offered no details on the nature of the complaint or the man who was shot.

Neighbours said they didn’t hear or see the late-night incident but expressed shock and sadness upon learning the news that a man was killed nearby.

One woman said she was shaken to learn of the shooting, saying she did not expect it on her quiet street.

The RNC say they will provide more information later Wednesday.

The shooting follows a 2015 high-profile civilian shooting by a RNC police officer.

Donald Dunphy was shot and killed in his home by Const. Joe Smyth.

A public inquiry report into the death found Smyth’s use of force was appropriate, despite “troubling” aspects of his testimony and demonstrated “errors of judgement.”

Commissioner Leo Barry found the RCMP was correct not to charge Smyth, who was the only witness to the killing, as there was no evidence to refute Smyth’s claim of self-defence.

Barry’s report recommended crisis intervention and de-escalation training be provided to all police officers in Newfoundland and Labrador, with mandatory requalification every three years.