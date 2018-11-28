Wedding photographer arrested for public intoxication after having sex with guest, peeing on tree

A Texas wedding photographer was arrested over the weekend after she apparently had sex with a guest at the venue, urinated on a tree outside the event and threatened police officers on the way to jail, authorities say.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Star-Telegram, photographer Katherine Leigh Mehta was arrested Saturday evening after police were called to a wedding reception in Weatherford.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy was working security for the venue when several wedding guests reported the photographer was having sex with another guest in a room inside the venue, according to the newspaper.

READ MORE: How Instagram has transformed how people choose their next vacation destination

After being confronted, police say Mehta left the room and went outside where she began to yell near a water fountain before proceeding to urinate on a nearby tree when officers told her to leave the property.

According to WFAA, officers noticed “a strong odour of alcohol” on the photographer and she was found to have a prescription bottle of alprazolam in her jacket, leading authorities to believe Mehta had been mixing the anti-anxiety medication with booze.

Citing the arrest report, WFAA reported that once in the patrol car, Mehta began to threaten police officers.

“Y’alls daughters are dead,” the woman allegedly said. “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas.”

READ MORE: Wisconsin students were waving to parents, not giving Nazi salute, photographer says

However, a woman who identified herself to WFAA as Mehta’s sister said the photographer was actually a victim and her drinks at the wedding were spiked unknowingly and she became sick while shooting the reception.

“She said she went outside, and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things,” the woman told the news station. “And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way.”

The 26-year-old photographer and swimsuit model faces charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation. She was released after posting $10,000 bail following her arrest.