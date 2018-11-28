Drivers beware: freezing drizzle causing icy conditions in London, surrounding area

A thin layer of ice on roads and sidewalks throughout London and the surrounding area will make for a dicey commute into work Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has a freezing drizzle advisory in place for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County, which is expected to last until around midday.

Rosemary Tabory, a meteorologist with the government weather agency, says the drizzle will be mixed with snow in some parts of the region and will turn into flurries around lunchtime.

London can expect between two and four centimetres of the white stuff by Wednesday evening.

“This evening, things will start to taper off,” said Tabory.

“We’re looking at just a 40 per cent chance of flurries, still could be a risk of some freezing drizzle but not as high risk as it is this morning. That could go into tomorrow morning as well, and then slowly easing off.”

The high Wednesday is 0 C, but Tabory anticipates it could feel as cold as -11 when you factor in winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour at times.

The freezing drizzle is coming in behind a large low-pressure system that moved through London and the surrounding area Tuesday. Tabory doesn’t expect more significant weather again until the weekend when London can expect mild temperatures and rain.

On Saturday and Sunday there’s a mix of snow and rain in the forecast; the high on Saturday is expected to be 6 C and the high on Sunday is forecast at 8 C.