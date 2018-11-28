Be alert for emergency test on Wednesday, Manitoba

If you get an emergency alert message on your phone Wednesday afternoon, don’t worry – it’s only a test.

Similar to a test that took place during Emergency Preparedness Week in May, the Alert Ready system will be tested on wireless devices as well as broadcast media across Manitoba.

“The emergency alert test message will be distributed through radio, cable and satellite TV broadcasters, web feeds and to compatible wireless devices,” said Ron Schuler, minister for emergency measures.

“It’s important to note that not all Manitobans will receive the test alert on their wireless devices. This may occur for a variety of reasons, including device compatibility, connection to a long-term evolution (LTE) network, cell tower coverage, and individual device software and settings.”

The test, which will take place around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, is intended to help build awareness of the Alert Ready system and to familiarize Manitobans with what an emergency alert will look and sound like.

“Manitobans are an important partner in this, so if you receive an emergency alert message, share it with your friends, your family and your social networks,” said Schuler, “because not everyone may receive the alert.

“Knowing what to do in an emergency and being prepared is important to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

