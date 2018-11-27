After outcry, Chambly to build replica of historic house it demolished

After a public outcry over the demolition of a historically significant house in Chambly, Que. last week, the town has announced plans to replace it with a replica.

The house, which was built around 1820, had links to a civilian uprising against British rule. It was home to Rene Boileau, a local notary who took part in the Patriote rebellions of 1837-1838.

Michel Larose, the town’s director, has released reports supporting his decision to demolish the 200-year-old structure, which was acquired by the town in 2016.

One report said the Maison Boileau had suffered irreversible damage because it was poorly maintained.

Larose also noted that a plan presented by the mayor in 2016 included two options: restore the structure or replace it.

Historian Louise Chevrier, who belongs to a local citizens’ movement, likens the plan for a replica to Disneyland.

Her group maintains the house could have remained standing for decades.