November 27, 2018 2:41 pm

After outcry, Chambly to build replica of historic house it demolished

By The Canadian Press

Maison Boileau in Chambly, Que., is shown in this undated handout photo. There has been a strong public outcry over the demolition of a house in the town of Chambly, Quebec with links to a civilian uprising in the 1800s that was directed against British rule. The house, built around 1820, was home to Rene Boileau, a local notary, who took part in the Rebellions of 1837-1838. Despite efforts by local citizens to save the house, the wrecking ball brought down the Maison Boileau on Thursday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Raymond Ostiguy
After a public outcry over the demolition of a historically significant house in Chambly, Que. last week, the town has announced plans to replace it with a replica.

The house, which was built around 1820, had links to a civilian uprising against British rule. It was home to Rene Boileau, a local notary who took part in the Patriote rebellions of 1837-1838.

Michel Larose, the town’s director, has released reports supporting his decision to demolish the 200-year-old structure, which was acquired by the town in 2016.

One report said the Maison Boileau had suffered irreversible damage because it was poorly maintained.

Larose also noted that a plan presented by the mayor in 2016 included two options: restore the structure or replace it.

Historian Louise Chevrier, who belongs to a local citizens’ movement, likens the plan for a replica to Disneyland.

Her group maintains the house could have remained standing for decades.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

