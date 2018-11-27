Canada
11:41 am

Guelph’s overnight on-street parking ban goes into effect Dec. 1

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Overnight on-street parking restrictions go into effect in Guelph on Saturday.

From Dec. 1 until March 31, 2019, there is no overnight parking on city streets, unless signs say otherwise, or anywhere in the downtown core between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers could be fined $35 for parking on the street overnight.

The city said it restricts overnight parking during the winter to allow plows to clear snow off streets and to allow emergency vehicles and traffic to safely pass on narrow streets.

Drivers can apply for up to 12 parking exemptions per year for each single home address.

Each exemption is valid for a maximum of two vehicles for two nights.

Condominiums, apartments and off-street townhouse units are allowed two exemptions per year with a maximum of 45 exemptions for the entire multi-residence property.

The city said those with a parking exemption must be legally parked and if the city declares a plow out, the exemptions are suspended for 48 hours.

