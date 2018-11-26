Parents call for heatwave plan for summer 2019 at Lester B. Pearson School Board

The summer months may seem far away, but for some parents at the Lester B. Pearson School Board, it is time to come up with a heatwave plan.

Parents at Evergreen Elementary once again called on the board to add air conditioning to some schools.

During the summer months, teachers at Evergreen Elementary School in St-Lazare recorded temperature in the classroom of 45 C and higher.

Parent, Jennifer Buraglia, has been to several council of commissioner meetings, hoping to get a set plan in place by the end of the calendar year.

“If they have a plan in place now, then they have a few months to get it ready for the spring and summer months,” said Buraglia.

The board’s safety commission is currently studying ways to keep students cool during summer months.

But air conditioning is not an option. The cost to put central air in all of the Lester B. Pearson schools is estimated by the board to be $50 million, plus $500,000 in annual maintenance.

READ MORE: Parents say lack of air conditioning at Lester B. Pearson schools a safety issue

Instead, they are looking at adding ceiling fans, special drapes in south-facing classrooms and water.

“Those are all good, but it doesn’t address the heat safety problem,” said Buraglia.

The board’s safety committee says it will have a plan to present to parents by March 21.

Parents at Evergreen Elementary say they will start a petition calling for action to be taken sooner.