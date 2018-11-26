Recreational scuba diver dies at Lake Diefenbaker

Outlook RCMP say a scuba diver died at Lake Diefenbaker this past weekend.

Emergency services were called to a reported drowning at roughly 11:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 25.

Police said the 46-year-old man had been participating in a recreational, scuba dive with three friends around 200 yards from the shore, when he lost contact with his fellow divers.

He was located in the water near a Danielson Provincial Park boat launch a short time later. CPR efforts failed to revive him.

His name was not released by police.

RCMP said the death is not considered suspicious, and alcohol or drug impairment were not factors.

The Saskatchewan coroner’s service is assisting with the investigation.