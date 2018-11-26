Okanagan weather: rain and snow slide in and out

Way warmer than normal temperatures that marked the final weekend of November stick around to start the last week of the month.

Cloudy skies started off the day Monday with the mercury back to 2 degrees in Kelowna before warming up into mid-single digits by mid-morning with a good chance of showers to wrap up the day.

Snowfall warnings were in effect Monday for Paulson Summit for 20 to 25 centimetres of snow possible by late Tuesday with snow levels sitting around 700 metres Monday night before rising to 1200 metres on Tuesday.

Rain rolls back in Monday night and continues into Tuesday morning before easing back a bit by midday as winds that will pick up early in the day also weaken.

Another wave of showers is likely to slide through during the afternoon after reaching a daytime high around 6 or 7 degrees.

Some sunny breaks are expected to return Wednesday morning before another round of clouds rolls in later in the day with a chance of evening showers after hitting a high around 6 degrees once again.

This wave of clouds will set the stage for what will end up being a mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers as temperatures slide back about 2 degrees to an afternoon high around 4 degrees.

Another bout of rain is expected on Friday before what may be a more significant snow event that has yet to be pinpointed exactly could slide in on Saturday as afternoon highs slip back a few more degrees.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.