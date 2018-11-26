Environment Canada issues snowfall warning in effect for Greater Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Greater Montreal area.

About 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall from Monday through to Tuesday evening.

An additional five centimetres are expected on Wednesday.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada stated.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

