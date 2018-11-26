Mike’s Monday Outlook: finally, some snow on the way

It’s been a very dry November. Yes, the temperatures have been well below normal, but so have the precipitation amounts.

For a quick cold mention, the daily mean temperature as of Monday is -7.6° Celsius where typically we average -5° C.

Now for snow, there’s been nearly none.

November is usually our first “snowy” month. Based on climate data, we’ll typically get 19.9 cm of snow this month. So far, there’s been roughly 6 cm with never more than 2 cm falling in a day.

Later this week will be the first significant snowfall of the season. Although we did register nearly 5 cm of snow in Winnipeg Oct. 3, there was also rain mixed in.

READ MORE: Early snowfall breaks records in Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Tuesday and into Wednesday, a significant low pressure system will develop in the prairies.

Further west in Alberta, freezing rain will be the main concern Tuesday night. In the the east there will be plenty of snow.

In between could see some of both.

Southern Manitoba will start to see the snow Tuesday night. Winnipeg will start to get see snow Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the snowiest day for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba with models indicating 5-10 cm of snow is possible.

Most of the snow Winnipeg will see, will fall along the warm front that will develop. As you can see in the picture above, with the warm front, milder temperatures are also expected and could possibly create some freezing rain in parts of western Manitoba. Winnipeg doesn’t look like it will be affected by freezing rain.

READ MORE: Snow shovelling 101: What you need to know

By Thursday, 5 to 10 cm of snow are likely around most of southern Manitoba. While we will likely see some light snowfall during the day Thursday, Wednesday will be the day that requires the shoveling.

As the snow clears for Friday, it looks likes instead of seeing temperatures plummet once again, we will wrap up November with a few more mild days.

WATCH: Winter driving wives’ tales to avoid