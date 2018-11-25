Everett Silvertips end Kelowna Rockets’ winning streak

The Everett Silvertips ended the Kelowna Rockets’ three-game winning streak on Saturday night by besting Kelowna 2-1 in WHL action.

The visiting Rockets were vastly outshot at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.

Kelowna got only 18 shots on goal while Everett peppered Rockets goaltender James Porter with 42 shots.

The Silvertips’ Connor Dewar opened the scoring in the second period. His point was matched by Kelowna’s Kyle Topping on the power play in the third period.

However, Dewar scored again with less than a minute left in regulation to win the game for the Silvertips.

The Rockets are back on home ice Wednesday night against the Vancouver Giants.