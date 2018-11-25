1 dead, 2 in hospital following crash in Zorra Township: OPP

Oxford County OPP say one man is dead and two remain in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Zorra Township, Ont.

Police responded to the crash at around 11 p.m. Saturday. They say a vehicle was travelling north on 19th Line when the car entered into the west ditch, struck a hydro pole and collided with a tree, causing the rear passenger to be ejected.

Firefighters pulled the driver and front-seat passenger from the vehicle, and the three men were then transported to a nearby hospital.

The 21-year-old driver was an Ingersoll man whom police say was pronounced dead in hospital. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Both passengers survived, but as of Sunday, police say they remain in hospital with undetermined injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police say speed and alcohol are being considered as contributing factors.

