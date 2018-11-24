This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 24

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Protecting linguistic minorities

Last week, Ontario premier Doug Ford’s provincial government announced cuts to services that affect the province’s French population.

Specifically, the Ford government said it would abolish Ontario’s Office of the French Language Services Commissioner — as well as scrapping plans for a new francophone university in Toronto.

Prior to meeting with his Ontario counterpart earlier this week, Quebec premier François Legault had said he wanted French in Ontario to be protected as much as possible.

As president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, Geoffrey Chambers is well versed in the protection of minority language rights.

Chambers joined Global News anchor Andrea Howick to discuss how the cuts in Ontario are impacting all linguistic minorities.

Montreal Black Watch return to Mons

In the final days of the First World War, Canadians played a significant part in liberating Europe, including marching into Mons, Belgium and recapturing it from the Germans.

Around 100 Montreal Black Watch Regiment members, including Honourable Lt.-Col Bruce Bolton and Master Cpl. Peter Crowley, travelled back to the iconic city last week to take part in a Remembrance Day ceremony.

As Global News national correspondent Mike Armstrong reported on Nov. 11, their sacrifice has not been forgotten — even after 10 decades.

In a sit-down interview with Howick, Bolton and Crowley recount their trip to Mons to celebrate the centennial anniversary of end of the First World War.

Youth making a difference

Olivia Monton has been actively involved in philanthropy for more than 10 years.

A fractured spine at the age of 13 motivated her to begin volunteering.

In 2014, she founded Live for the Cause, creating a platform for young Montrealers to discover their passions while giving back.

To date, Monton has raised more than $120,000 for various local and grassroots organizations in Montreal, and her initiative has engaged over 10,000 young Montrealers in local philanthropy.

Monton has received several accolades for her work, including the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award given by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Monton spoke to Howick earlier this week about what the award means to her.