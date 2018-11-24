2 dead after vehicle rolls over on Highway 243 east of Montreal Friday night

A man and a woman, both 57, are dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Shefford, Que., roughly 90 kilometres east of Montreal.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Highway 243, also known as Chemin Foster.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis said the vehicle flipped over several times before crashing into a tree.

The woman, whom police said was driving, was found unconscious on the ground outside the vehicle.

The passenger was still inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Myth-busting winter driving wives’ tales

Both were taken to hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

Highway 243 was closed for several hours as collision experts investigated.

WATCH: Getting ready for winter driving involves more than just changing to snow tires

Denis said it is too early to determine what may have caused the crash, adding that the SQ is working with the coroner on the investigation.

The identity of the victims has yet to be released, but Denis said both were residents of Shefford.