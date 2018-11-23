Winnipeggers line up for Black Friday deals

Today marks one of the biggest holiday shopping events for many shoppers across Canada, and Winnipeg is not immune to the Black Friday deals.

One of Winnipeg`s Best Buy locations opened earlier than planned, at 5:55 AM, letting the line up of people crowd through the doors.

Everyone entered the St. James Best Buy in Winnipeg in such a Canadian way… #BlackFriday2018 #WPG pic.twitter.com/Pc9LsEgcwx — Corey Callaghan (@CCallaghanNews) November 23, 2018

Shoppers told Global News they visited the store mainly for large ticket items, like TV’s.

One worker at Best Buy told Global News that Black Friday has become even busier than Boxing Day.

Many stores in the city have different hours for Black Friday shoppers.

Winnipeg’s largest shopping centre, Polo Park opened their doors at 7 AM this morning.

But while many are headed to the box stores, others are looking for local deals.

I'm shopping local this Christmas. Looking for Black Friday deals from Winnipeg and MB businesses. Go ahead – spam me! Photos, ads, comments all welcome. Caveat: Must be located in Manitoba. — Jodi Moskal (@MOSKALelectric) November 21, 2018

