November 23, 2018 8:49 am
Updated: November 23, 2018 8:52 am

Winnipeggers line up for Black Friday deals

Winnipeggers line up outside of Best Buy at 5:30 AM on Black Friday.

Global News / Kahla Shea
Today marks one of the biggest holiday shopping events for many shoppers across Canada, and Winnipeg is not immune to the Black Friday deals.

One of Winnipeg`s Best Buy locations opened earlier than planned, at 5:55 AM, letting the line up of people crowd through the doors.

Shoppers told Global News they visited the store mainly for large ticket items, like TV’s.

One worker at Best Buy told Global News that Black Friday has become even busier than Boxing Day.

Many stores in the city have different hours for Black Friday shoppers.

Winnipeg’s largest shopping centre, Polo Park opened their doors at 7 AM this morning.

But while many are headed to the box stores, others are looking for local deals.

You find current deals happening around the city this Black Friday on this Winnipeg Deals Blog.
