November 23, 2018 5:58 am

London police appeal to public in search for missing 33-year-old woman

By Reporter  980 CFPL
Jennifer Ramos

Jennifer Ramos

Supplied photo
London police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Jennifer Ramos was last seen Saturday, November 17 in the area of South Street and Maitland Street, police said.

Ramos is described as five-foot-three, about 175 pounds, with medium length brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.

