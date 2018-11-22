New weevil species named after former Blue Jay Jose Bautista

Former Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista has a new namesake buzzing around, thanks to a scientist at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Entomologist Bob Anderson has dubbed a newly discovered species of beetle Sicoderus bautistai after the MLB all-star.

Anderson says he decided to name the insect — known as a weevil for its long snout — after Bautista because of the dramatic bat-flip home run that propelled the Jays to the American League Championship Series in 2015.

WATCH: New Brunswick farmers build corn maze in shape of iconic Jose Bautista bat flip

The scientist says he was watching the game with his daughter and wanted to capture how special the moment was for Canadian baseball as a whole.

The Sicoderus bautistai is a tiny black weevil that is found in the Dominican Republic, Bautista’s home country.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay coach Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Bautista has hit 344 home runs since making his MLB debut in 2004. He played in Toronto from 2009 to 2017 and is currently a free agent.