Canada
November 22, 2018 12:06 pm

Train conductor dead after workplace accident in downtown Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE — A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary, Alberta.

REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo
The Teamsters Canada union says a train conductor employed by Canadian Pacific Railway died earlier this week following a workplace accident in Calgary.

The union says the accident occurred on CP rail tracks that run adjacent to 9th Avenue in the city’s downtown.

The union says it will co-operate fully in an investigation by transportation authorities.

No further details of what happened have been released.

The Teamsters represent almost 125,000 transportation employees across Canada, including more than 12,000 workers in the rail industry.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

