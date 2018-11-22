Kitchener Rangers cruise past Flint Firebirds

The Kitchener Rangers paid a visit to Flint to face the Firebirds on Wednesday night and came out on top at the Dort Federal Event Center.

The Rangers scored early and often in the 7-2 victory as Nick McHugh kicked things off by notching the club’s first goal at the 2:59 mark.

It wasn’t long before Rickard Hugg doubled up the club’s lead as he scored his 13th goal of the season at the 4:05 mark.

The second period opened similar to the first as Jonathan Yantsis put one behind Firebirds netminder Luke Cavallin just 38 seconds in.

McHugh would later add a second goal for Kitchener while Rangers teammates Greg Meireles and Isaac Langdon also scored before the final whistle. It was the latter’s first goal of the season.

Jake Durham scored a pair for Flint but the rest of the Firebirds were held in check by Rangers netminder Lucas Pfeil who made 36 saves on the night for the win.