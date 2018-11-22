Flint Firebirds
November 22, 2018 9:48 am

Kitchener Rangers cruise past Flint Firebirds

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
A A

The Kitchener Rangers paid a visit to Flint to face the Firebirds on Wednesday night and came out on top at the Dort Federal Event Center.

The Rangers scored early and often in the 7-2 victory as Nick McHugh kicked things off by notching the club’s first goal at the 2:59 mark.

It wasn’t long before Rickard Hugg doubled up the club’s lead as he scored his 13th goal of the season at the 4:05 mark.

The second period opened similar to the first as Jonathan Yantsis put one behind Firebirds netminder Luke Cavallin just 38 seconds in.

McHugh would later add a second goal for Kitchener while Rangers teammates Greg Meireles and Isaac Langdon also scored before the final whistle. It was the latter’s first goal of the season.

Jake Durham scored a pair for Flint but the rest of the Firebirds were held in check by Rangers netminder Lucas Pfeil who made 36 saves on the night for the win.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flint Firebirds
Flint Firebirds highlights
kitchener rangers
Kitchener Rangers Flint Firebirds
kitchener rangers Flint Firebirds highlights
Kitchener Rangers Flint Firebirds score
Kitchener Rangers highlights
Kitchener Rangers news
Kitchener Rangers result
Kitchener Rangers score
OHL highlights

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News