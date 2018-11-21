Vancouver police seek witnesses to overnight West End assault

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted overnight in Vancouver’s West End.

It happened just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Davie and Burrard streets, according to Vancouver police.

Police said the victim, a 36-year-old man, called 911 and said he had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver police major crimes section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.