86% rate quality of life in Calgary as ‘good’: 2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey

Residents generally agree that Calgary is a great place to make a life according to a new survey released by the city of Calgary Wednesday.
Called the Citizen Satisfaction Survey, it was conducted by the city to look at what Calgarians think about city programs and services.
The city contracted Ipsos polling firm to conduct the random telephone survey.
“Findings from these surveys provide a performance-based report for council, administration and the public,” a city press release said Wednesday. “Tracking citizens’ perceptions over time allows for benchmarking against previous years’ findings and against established municipal norms from other Canadian municipalities.”
The city said the survey also noted a “decreased satisfaction was seen in areas like road maintenance, snow removal, and spring street cleaning which is not surprising given Calgary’s long winter in 2017-2018.”
READ MORE: Citizen Satisfaction Survey 2017: Baby boomers less happy living in Calgary than millennials
The city said the survey also revealed three areas “as needing the most attention from local leaders”:
LISTEN: Jamie Duncan, Ipsos VP, joins Danielle Smith to discuss the details of the Calgary citizen satisfaction survey
Other items the city noted in the survey included:
The city noted in the news release that Calgarians are generally satisfied with the way the city is being run but noted that “fewer believe that city council and city administration work collaboratively to make the best possible decisions for the future of Calgary, which could point to an area of improvement.”
READ MORE: 37% of Calgarians say quality of life has worsened in last 3 years: survey
The survey was conducted by Ispos for the city of Calgary. The survey’s sample size was 2,500 randomly selected people.
The survey sample consisted of both cellphones (40 per cent) and landlines (60 per cent). The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The complete report can be found on the city’s website.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.