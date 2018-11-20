Muslim students in Saskatchewan receiving calls from CSIS, say university students

For more than a decade, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service has been contacting Muslim students at the University of Saskatchewan, say students at both U of S and University of Regina.

They said they’re asked questions about recent activities, their feelings about Sharia Law and the leaders of ISIS.

READ MORE: Online-inspired extremists are ‘the greatest terrorist threat,’ declassified CSIS document says

“This is obviously something to take seriously. Obviously, when you’re going about your normal day and you get a call from CSIS, that’s not something you take lightly,” said Usaid Siddiqui, U of R Muslim Student Association president.

Students at the University of Regina say they have received calls as recently as this summer.

“They don’t know what to do. They’re feeling, do we risk something that they’re not aware of by not talking? Is it something they should be talking about then? OK, I’ve been talked to by CSIS and what does that mean?” said Dr. Joel Schindel, CMCO Muslim chaplain.

The RCMP has also approached these groups over the past and in 2015, they showed up unannounced to the University of Saskatchewan Muslim Students Association.

READ MORE: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi appears to call for attacks on Canada in new audio recording

Since then, the RCMP have developed a new tactic and now they employ a national security engagement officer in Regina and Saskatoon.

“Their main role is really to build bridges between the communities. They want to reach out to all cultural, all religious groups, really more to provide information than to obtain information,” said Cpl. Rob King, RCMP ‘F’ Division spokesperson.

RCMP said they couldn’t confirm CSIS’s line of questioning, although they did say their new engagement officers would never question individuals about their faith.