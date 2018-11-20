Canadian Tire robbery suspect wanted by Hamilton Police

A suspect is wanted by Hamilton Police, after a summer-time robbery at the Canadian Tire on Barton Street.
On Aug. 18, shortly before 1 a.m., police say a man smashed the glass of the front door and stole items inside.
The suspect is described as white, 25-30-years-old, five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and facial hair, possibly a goatee.
He was wearing a black baseball cap with a decal on the front, black hooded sweatshirt, long black and red shorts, white socks and black running style shoes with white soles. He was also carrying a black backpack with grey or blue straps.
If you have information that could assist police contact Det. Const. Shannon McLean at 905-546-8938 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
