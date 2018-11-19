Mike’s Monday Outlook: a brief warm up on the horizon

It’s been a cool November, there’s no doubt.

With only the first half of the month gone, our daily mean temperature is already below normal (-6.9° C, normal is -5° C) and as you would expect, the normal temperatures for this time of year continue to fall slowly as we get later in the month and days continue to shorten.

When you compare this month’s temperatures in Winnipeg to climate data, we’ve already had the lion’s share of cold.

Just looking at a couple stats, November will typically see 12 days where temperatures drop below -10° C. As of Nov. 19, there have been already been 10.

Typically November will get above 0° C 15 times. In 2018, this has only happened seven times so far, with six of those coming at the start of the month.

One piece of decent news, if you’re feeling a bit chilly — long term, temperatures won’t likely stay well below normal. In fact, the end of November and early December look like they could end up slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

This week should see a brief warm up as well, once we get through a bout of cold that appears to be quite temporary.

The start of the week, in typical November fashion, will stay cool. High pressure over our province has helped with this and more high pressure will sit North of Manitoba this week. This could result in some new record low temperatures in northern Manitoba.

There will also be a clipper system in the West. This will bring a little bit of snow to southern Manitoba Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

More low pressure will develop in behind it and while later in the week looks generally overcast and there’s the chance for some flurry activity, there doesn’t look to be much snow on the way.

The highlight for some will be the warm up at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look to have temperatures around or even above the freezing mark. I hope you enjoy it cause it doesn’t look like the mild temperatures will last through the weekend.

