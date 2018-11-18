This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 18

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The program airs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week.

Fabienne Colas in the spotlight

It has been a big year for Montreal artist, entrepreneur and activist Fabienne Colas.

The creator of the Montreal International Black Film Festival and founder of the Fabienne Colas Foundation has been a nominee and recipient of numerous awards this year.

Colas was named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2018 and awarded the prestigious Women in Cinema and Television Award.

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer: Meet Fabienne Colas, the unstoppable force behind Montreal’s Black Film Festival

She was also a finalist for the 2018 Charles Biddle Prize and a finalist for the Prix Femmes d’affaires du Québec.

In 2019, Colas will be awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award from the Black Theatre Workshop.

Colas joined Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss her many accomplishments and what drives her.

Innovation in science

Some major investments should help inspire the next generation of researchers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

As a result of the hospital foundation’s fundraising efforts, over $11 million was raised in just 16 months.

Of that, $3 million will go towards an innovation fund launched with the help of endowments from the R. Howard Webster Foundation and the Trottier Family Foundation.

READ MORE: New $11M investment inspiring cutting-edge research at MUHC

The money will be awarded to scientists who present the most cutting-edge and transformative proposals.

To learn more about how the money will be spent, Orchard sat down with Lucie Riddell of the Webster Foundation and Norman Steinberg, chair of the MUHC Foundation.

For more information, visit the MUHC Foundation website.

Granting seniors’ wishes

Chartwell Le Wellesley in Pointe-Claire is gearing up for its famous runway event on Nov. 19, featuring designs from Canadian fashion mogul Frank Lyman.

This year’s fashion show, called Beauty is Ageless, aims to raise money for an organization called Wish of a Lifetime — which grants wishes to seniors.

Whether it’s meeting a pop star like Céline Dion or travelling to Niagara Falls, no dream is out of reach.

Vivian Meslage and Kira McGee of the Wellesley Pointe-Claire discuss the fashion extravaganza and what it means to seniors.

For more information on the event and Wish of a Lifetime Canada, visit the Chartwell website.