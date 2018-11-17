Alcohol believed to be a factor in two-vehicle Manitoba highway collision

A 50-year-old pickup truck driver died in a two-vehicle fatal collision Friday night.

Manitoba RCMP say a two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 59, north of the Highway 12 junction, in the rural municipality of Alexander.

READ MORE: 82-year-old driver crashes into RCMP vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway

Police believe that a southbound pickup truck, being driven by a 30-year-old man along with his 31-year-old male passenger, both from the RM of St. Clements, crossed over the centre line and collided with a northbound pickup truck with three people in the vehicle from Selkirk.

The 50-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. All four other occupants were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be involved in two fatal motor vehicle incidents

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the collision.

Selkirk RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are continuing with the investigation.