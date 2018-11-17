RCMP
November 17, 2018 1:35 pm

Alcohol believed to be a factor in two-vehicle Manitoba highway collision

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News
File / Global News
A A

A 50-year-old pickup truck driver died in a two-vehicle fatal collision Friday night.

Manitoba RCMP say a two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 59, north of the Highway 12 junction, in the rural municipality of Alexander.

READ MORE: 82-year-old driver crashes into RCMP vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway


Story continues below

Police believe that a southbound pickup truck, being driven by a 30-year-old man along with his 31-year-old male passenger, both from the RM of St. Clements, crossed over the centre line and collided with a northbound pickup truck with three people in the vehicle from Selkirk.

The 50-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. All four other occupants were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be involved in two fatal motor vehicle incidents

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the collision.

Selkirk RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are continuing with the investigation.
Report an error
Alexander
Fatality
Highway 12
highway 59
Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP
news
RCMP
rm of alexander
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Rural Municipality
two vehicle collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News