November 16, 2018 9:01 pm

Homeless man who helped thwart Melbourne terrorist attack charged with burglary

By Staff The Associated Press

SYDNEY, Australia – A homeless Australian man who used a shopping trolley to help police thwart last week’s militant attack in Melbourne has been charged over a series of burglaries.

Michael Rogers was hailed as a hero and dubbed “Trolleyman” on social media after emerging from a crowd with a trolley to ram a knife-wielding man who killed one person and wounded two others before being fatally shot by police.

Rogers’ sudden fame also led to 140,000 Australian dollars ($100,000) being raised for him in an online funding drive.

But after media reports he was a wanted man, Rogers has turned himself in to police. He has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and committing an indictable offence on bail.

