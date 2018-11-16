Lifestyle
November 16, 2018 5:09 pm

St. James-to-downtown bike path extension officially opens

By Online Journalist  Global News

Councillor Scott Gillingham at the opening of the Yellow Ribbon Greenway Extension

City of Winnipeg / Twitter
A A

An expansion to the pedestrian and cycling network connecting St. James to downtown Winnipeg has officially opened.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham announced the completion of the Yellow Ribbon Greenway Extension project Friday.

The extension connects the  Yellow Ribbon Greenway and the St. Matthews Avenue cycling corridor using existing infrastructure on Silver Avenue and a new pathway running alongside the Ferry Road back lane.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Groundbreaking ceremony at Kapyong Park ahead of improvements

New traffic signals were also installed at the intersection of Ferry Road and St. Matthews Avenue to provide a safe crossing.

“I’m pleased that with the completion of this project, we’re able to provide residents with increased connectivity to and from key destinations such as the Polo Park commercial area, the University of Winnipeg, and downtown,” said Gillingham.

“This route will also provide connectivity to many neighbourhoods, recreational paths, schools, and parks in the area.”

The total cost of the extension, funded by the city’s 2018 Pedestrian and Cycling Program Action Plan, was $750,000.

WATCH: Winnipeg pedestrians complain about slippery sidewalks, city says they are working on it

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bike Path
pedestrian path
Scott Gillingham
St. James
Yellow Ribbon Greenway
Yellow Ribbon Greenway Extension

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News