St. James-to-downtown bike path extension officially opens
An expansion to the pedestrian and cycling network connecting St. James to downtown Winnipeg has officially opened.
St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham announced the completion of the Yellow Ribbon Greenway Extension project Friday.
The extension connects the Yellow Ribbon Greenway and the St. Matthews Avenue cycling corridor using existing infrastructure on Silver Avenue and a new pathway running alongside the Ferry Road back lane.
New traffic signals were also installed at the intersection of Ferry Road and St. Matthews Avenue to provide a safe crossing.
“I’m pleased that with the completion of this project, we’re able to provide residents with increased connectivity to and from key destinations such as the Polo Park commercial area, the University of Winnipeg, and downtown,” said Gillingham.
“This route will also provide connectivity to many neighbourhoods, recreational paths, schools, and parks in the area.”
The total cost of the extension, funded by the city’s 2018 Pedestrian and Cycling Program Action Plan, was $750,000.
