Waterloo police urging drivers to clear snow from vehicles

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to drivers, urging them to properly clear snow from their cars after the season’s first major snowfall.
On its Twitter feed, the police service posted a photo of a vehicle that was pulled over at around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of King and Frederick streets.
Police say the driver was issued a $110 fine for driving with an obstructed view after having cleared just a small portion of the rear window on his car.
Police are reminding drivers that they share the road with other vehicles as well as pedestrians.
“It’s not just about you being able to see the road but it’s about other pedestrians and drivers being able to see you as well,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.
