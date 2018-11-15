Specialized wheelchair giving injured dog new lease on life in Springhill, N.S.

A dog that suffered serious nerve damage when he was attacked by another dog is back on his feet again, all thanks to the work of an animal hospital in Springhill, N.S.

Tyson, a seven-year-old miniature pinscher, was sent from Texas to the Save A Life Canada Animal Rescue Society over six months ago. The society takes in local dogs and fundraisers to rescue dogs in the United States, specifically in San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Becki Carpenter, who is a member of the animal rescue society, says Tyson was in pretty rough shape when he came into their care.

“He’s not paralyzed. He can feel things, but he couldn’t actually move his front legs,” she says.

“He wasn’t able to walk because he couldn’t actually bend his front legs.”

That’s where Eddies Wheels for Pets stepped in. They created a custom-fit wheelchair for Tyson, which helps him scoot around all on his own.

“The vet was incredible. They worked extensively with Eddie’s Wheels to make sure that all the measurements were correct and that it would fit properly,” says Carpenter.

Carpenter says Tyson’s situation was unique, as most dogs with mobility problems have to be fitted for their back end rather than their front.

It’s taken some time for Tyson to become accustomed to his new wheels, but Carpenter says he’s starting to get the hang of it.

“He loves that cart,” she laughed. “He’s doing really, really well with it, I’m pretty sure he’s in it most of the time now.”

“He’s very happy now.”

Tyson has been doing water therapy, acupuncture and different physiotherapy exercise to regain strength in his front and back legs. Carpenter truly believes the work and the wheelchair saved him from being euthanized.

Tyson remains in foster care and is waiting to be adopted. He’ll continue working with the vet and his foster mom until that day comes. Carpenter says he’ll need ongoing treatment for the rest of his life, but he should be up for adoption within the next month or two.

The society is accepting donations towards his care, which can be found here.