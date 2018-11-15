Canada
November 15, 2018 4:24 pm
Updated: November 15, 2018 4:33 pm

Canada ‘actively considering’ sanctions like U.S.’s against 17 Saudis in Khashoggi case

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday that Canada is "actively considering" sanctions against Saudi Arabia that are similar to those of the U.S. over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A A

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday welcomed U.S. Treasury sanctions on 17 Saudi officials for their role in the killing last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and said Canada was weighing similar action.

“Canada welcomes the U.S. action,” Freeland told reporters after touring a factory in Port Colborne, Ontario.

READ MORE: U.S. announces sanctions on 17 Saudis over Jamal Khashoggi murder

She added that Canada will be “actively considering” similar sanctions in coming days.

Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and the U.S. Treasury on Thursday announced sanctions targeting Saudi nationals, not the Riyadh government.

WATCH BELOW: Freeland mum on what comes next now that Canadian officials have heard Khashoggi murder recording


Story continues below

The sanctions limit access to the U.S. financial system and freeze the individuals’ assets.

Freeland said Canada is considering the same kind of targeted sanctions implemented under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised there would be “consequences” for the murder, and he has said Ottawa is reviewing export permits to Saudi Arabia.

Opposition critics and human rights groups say that if Trudeau is serious about standing up for human rights, he should cancel a $13 billion contract for armored vehicles built in Canada by U.S.-based General Dynamics.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Canadian Politics
Chrystia Freeland
Donald Trump
Jamal Khashoggi
jamal khashoggi murder
Justin Trudeau
Khashoggi case
Khashoggi killing
Khashoggi murder
Saudi sanctions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News