Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing kayaker
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old.
Alexander Okonski, of Ottawa, was last seen on Tuesday. His kayak was found near the Britannia Water Purification Plant in the west end of Ottawa on Wednesday morning.
Police describe Alexander as a white male with an athletic build. At the time he went missing he was wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.
According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, a surface and shoreline search was completed on Wednesday. There are no plans to dive until all avenues to locate the man have been exhausted, including the public appeal for help.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Ottawa Police West Investigations section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
