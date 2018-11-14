Pallister returns to New Mexico to thank responders who rescued him

Premier Brian Pallister has travelled back to New Mexico to thank first responders who came to his rescue last year.

“Together with his wife Esther, he returned to the challenging hiking trail in the Gila National Forest to complete the path he started,” the Premier’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

READ MORE: Pallister talks hiking accident: ‘2017 has been a pretty sh—y year for vacations for me and my wife’

Pallister suffered a broken arm and cuts to his forehead after a serious fall on the trail in November of 2017.

When he didn’t meet up with his wife on the hiking tail as planned, she reported him missing.

Photos courtesy of Grant County Beat show the Premier meeting and thanking front line workers who helped him.

WATCH: Premier Brian Pallister broke arm while on solo hike in New Mexico