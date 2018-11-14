Man seriously injured at Ontario Shores dies in hospital: police
Durham Regional Police say a patient at Ontario Shores who was hospitalized after suffering unspecified injuries last week has died.
Investigators were called to the Whitby mental health hospital at about 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 8 after a patient was seriously injured overnight.
The man was taken to a local hospital, and was later transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto, police said.
Police said Wednesday that they believe the 37-year-old had been in a physical altercation with another patient. The investigation is now being led by the police force’s homicide unit.
Durham police have not released the man’s name, citing privacy laws. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.
