Saskatoon weather outlook: warm air slides aside with a wave of snow

Warm air slides aside with a wave of snow before arctic air says hello.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-13 is what it felt like Wednesday morning with wind chill as temperatures dipped back to -7 to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around for the morning as we warmed up toward the freezing mark heading into the noon hour.

Check out the chunks of ice floating down the South #Sask River today in Saskatoon! https://t.co/xeTCkfhycV #yxe pic.twitter.com/LtjS91ODy9 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 14, 2018

Some sunny breaks are possible during the afternoon as we warm up into mid-positive single digits for a daytime high.

Wednesday night

The next surge of clouds slides in Wednesday evening as temperatures slip back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Thursday

-10 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill as you’re heading out the door with light snow expected to fall at times right into the afternoon before easing later in the day.

The mercury will spring back up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high before diving back into mid-minus single digits with a chance of snow during the evening as arctic air begins to push back in.

Friday

The work week wraps up on a cold note on Friday with a chance of morning flurries before skies clear back out during the day as an arctic high pressure system drops in from the northwest.

Temperatures will sit around -11 C or so with wind chills making it feel around -20 throughout much of the day before the mercury plunges back into the mid-minus teens in the evening.

Weekend outlook

Saturday will start off chilly with a morning low around -20 C and wind chills pushing toward the -30s before climbing up to a daytime high in minus single digits under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds roll back in as the arctic high slides aside on Sunday, which will help further moderate temperatures with an afternoon high aiming to return to mid-minus single digits.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 14 was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Viscount:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.