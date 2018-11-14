Man dead after single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach, police say.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Tuesday just after 5 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Beachwood Road.

Officers say a westbound vehicle drove off the road and came to rest upside-down in a deep ditch.

Police say the roads were icy and snow-covered at the time of the collision and officers believe speed may have been a factor.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Dave Robinson from Wasaga Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Beachwood Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.

CLEARED Road Closure: Beachwood at Mosley St Roundabout #WasagaBeach – Road has been reopened. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) November 14, 2018