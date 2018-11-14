Man dead after single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach
A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach, police say.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Tuesday just after 5 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Beachwood Road.
Officers say a westbound vehicle drove off the road and came to rest upside-down in a deep ditch.
Police say the roads were icy and snow-covered at the time of the collision and officers believe speed may have been a factor.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Dave Robinson from Wasaga Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Beachwood Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.
