Fire
November 14, 2018 11:30 am

Residents evacuated from burning Transcona side-by-side

By Online Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A A

There were no injuries in a Tuesday night fire to a side-by-side residence in the 900 block of Wayoata Street, said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7:40 p.m., at which point all occupants of the affected residence had already evacuated.

The neighbouring structure was also evacuated for precautionary reasons.

There are no damage estimates at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WATCH: St. Boniface fire not a danger to residential areas

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Transcona
Wayoata Street
WFPS
Winnipeg fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News