Residents evacuated from burning Transcona side-by-side

There were no injuries in a Tuesday night fire to a side-by-side residence in the 900 block of Wayoata Street, said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Crews responded to the fire just after 7:40 p.m., at which point all occupants of the affected residence had already evacuated.

The neighbouring structure was also evacuated for precautionary reasons.

There are no damage estimates at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WATCH: St. Boniface fire not a danger to residential areas