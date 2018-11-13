Police helicopter helps track stolen car following chase

Police tracked a stolen vehicle with their Air1 helicopter Monday night, and arrested a Winnipeg man.

Police said the vehicle – which had been reported stolen Sunday – was travelling on York Avenue near Memorial Boulevard, when it sped away from a traffic stop.

The helicopter followed the vehicle as it tried to evade police through the St. Matthews, Daniel McIntyre and West Alexander areas, until it eventually came to a stop in the back lane of the the 800 block of William Avenue.

The driver tried to escape on foot, but was taken into custody.

Luke Tyler Woodhouse, 23, faces charges of fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, and driving without a licence. There were also two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

