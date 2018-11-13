Sky’s the limit for Kingston skater Jessica Lui

Representing the Kingston Skating Club, Jessica Lui looks forward to the Canadian Pre-Novice championships Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 in Edmonton, Alta.

In October, Lui qualified for the nationals after winning the Ontario sectionals in Oakville.

She beat 60 other skaters to punch her ticket to the Canadian championships for the second time in her career.

“I guess you can say my hard work is paying off,” said the talented 13-year-old.

“There’s a lot of sacrifices you have to make to be a competitive skater,” the provincial champ added.

“I train six days a week, both on and off the ice. I practise in Kingston and in Ottawa with my coaches, Nancy Brennan and Darlene Joseph. I have tremendous support from my coaches, family and friends.”

Lui hopes to one day represent Canada at the Olympic games but realizes she can’t get ahead of herself. Her focus is doing well on the national stage.

“I’m going to Edmonton to do my best,” continued Lui, who attends Calvin Park Public School.

“I was excited to qualify but the job is far from done. I will be skating against the best in the country. I will soak up all the experience I can. Right now I’m working on improving my spins and performing better, especially my long program.”

Nancy Brennan has been a figure skating coach in Kingston for more than four decades and says Lui is one of the best she’s ever seen.

“She has what it takes to be a serious contender,” Brennan said.

“She is such a talented young skater. Eager to learn and listen. If she continues to improve and can stay healthy, the sky’s the limit for Jessica. I can’t wait to see what she does in Edmonton.”