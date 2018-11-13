Peel police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police have released a video of a hit-and-run in Mississauga in the hopes of getting more information in the case.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was seriously injured around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, when she was hit by a car at Meadowvale and Meadowpine boulevards.

The vehicle fled the scene, but surveillance video from a nearby business captured the incident.

The victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710.