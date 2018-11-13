Regina hosting first Saskatchewan Music Awards

SaskMusic is honouring excellence and celebrating the achievements of the province’s music industry with the first-ever Saskatchewan Music Awards at The Exchange in Regina.

“Every imaginable genre from hip-hop to metal — there are artists doing significant things,” executive director of SaskMusic, Michael Dawson said.

“So having the chance to celebrate them and just being able to share some of the merits of the work that they’re doing and some of the substantial number of streaming numbers they’re receiving at the moment etc., that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

There are 12 categories for nominees in various genres including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Rock/Pop Artist of the Year. In addition, the awards will also recognize Single of the Year and the Breaking Borders Award presented by the Derek Bachman Foundation.

Award show hosts are Kris Alvarez and Jayden Pfeifer. Performers will include Andino Suns, Megan Nash, T-Rhyme, Chris Henderson with Poor Nameless Boy, Natural Sympathies and Factor Chandelier.

An official after-awards party will be held at Revival Music Room with performances by Megan Nash with Bears in Hazenmore, T-Rhyme, Surf Dads and surprise artists beginning at 10:30 p.m.

“I think there are more artists now touring internationally than I remember in my lifetime for sure,” Dawson said.

“A handful of those artists, The Dead South, for example, are on sold-out tour after sold-out tour right now across Europe and America and that’s really the case from roots and folk to more experimental music at the moment.”

The awards ceremony takes place Sunday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.