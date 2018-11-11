Actor, Stratford Festival pioneer Douglas Rain remembered as ‘rare artist’

STRATFORD, Ont. – The Stratford Festival is mourning the loss of one of its pioneers, Douglas Rain, who died at the age of 90.

A press release from the theatre company says Rain died of natural causes on Sunday morning in Stratford, Ont., where he built his career as an actor.

The release says before his death, Rain was one of few surviving members who founded the company in 1952.

It says Rain performed at the company for about 45 years, becoming one of the theatre’s “most respected leading men.”

Rain played a range of roles at the theatre including Malvolio in “Twelfth Night” and the title role in “King John.”

The release says Rain, who was born in Winnipeg, Man., in 1928, started performing radio plays as a child actor on CBC radio and he did voice-over work for the National Film Board of Canada.

The festival’s artistic director, Antoni Cimolino, says Rain was a “rare artist” and that Canadian theatre has lost “one of its greatest talents.”