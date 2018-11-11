3 charged after Peel police seize loaded handgun, $57K of drugs in Brampton
Peel regional police have arrested and charged three people with drug trafficking offences as well as possession of a firearm in Brampton.
Officers said that during a Nov. 8 search conducted at two Brampton residences, they found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.
Additionally, police said they found quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone, hydromorphone and Xanax.
Investigators said 18-year-old Olamilekan Jimoh, 22-year-old Martin Campbell and 22-year-old Ebony-Jay Burke are facing a total of 18 charges, including possession of a firearm and drug-related offences.
Police said the total value of the drugs seized was $57,000.
Officers said all three of the accused are being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2133 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
