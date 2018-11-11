Crime
November 11, 2018 2:54 pm

3 charged after Peel police seize loaded handgun, $57K of drugs in Brampton

By Oriena Vuong Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel regional police have arrested and charged three people with drug trafficking offences as well as possession of a firearm in Brampton.

Officers said that during a Nov. 8 search conducted at two Brampton residences, they found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

Additionally, police said they found quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone, hydromorphone and Xanax.

Investigators said 18-year-old Olamilekan Jimoh, 22-year-old Martin Campbell and 22-year-old Ebony-Jay Burke are facing a total of 18 charges, including possession of a firearm and drug-related offences.

Police said the total value of the drugs seized was $57,000.

Officers said all three of the accused are being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2133 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Brampton
Crime
drug search
gun search
peel police
peel regional police
residential search

