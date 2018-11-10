Multiple people injured at Jacksonville Fair after ride shuts down
Multiple people are injured at the Jacksonville Fair in Jacksonville, Fla. after an amusement ride shut down.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) confirmed the injuries on Twitter, saying that multiple people have minor injuries “from a ride shutting down.”
JFRD also said the situation is under control on Twitter.
It is unclear which ride it was that shut down, but Action News Jax reporter Ryan Nelson tweeted a photo of a swing ride and said it was the “scene of reported injuries.”
The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters tweeted that multiple people are injured from a “reported fall,” and it is seven patients total.
Jacksonville Fair is an annual fair held in Jacksonville since 1955 and has had an attendance up to 700,000 people in the past.
