Multiple people injured at Jacksonville Fair after ride shuts down

Multiple people are injured at the Jacksonville Fair in Jacksonville, Fla. after an amusement ride shut down.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) confirmed the injuries on Twitter, saying that multiple people have minor injuries “from a ride shutting down.”

Multiple crews are responding to the Fairgrounds as multiple people have minor injuries from a ride shutting down causing the injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 10, 2018

JFRD also said the situation is under control on Twitter.

It is unclear which ride it was that shut down, but Action News Jax reporter Ryan Nelson tweeted a photo of a swing ride and said it was the “scene of reported injuries.”

#NOW: Scene clear at the scene of reported injuries at #Jacksonville fairgrounds. Officer on scene says “they’re fine” when I asked about reported injuries. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ooiSz7Ar2h — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) November 10, 2018

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters tweeted that multiple people are injured from a “reported fall,” and it is seven patients total.

The @jaff122 are responding to the Jax Fairgrounds where multiple people are hurt from a reported fall. All injuries reported at minor by On scene FFs. 7 total patients. — Jax Firefighters (@jaff122) November 10, 2018

Jacksonville Fair is an annual fair held in Jacksonville since 1955 and has had an attendance up to 700,000 people in the past.